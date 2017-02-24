Political feud continues over Nunavut beer and wine store
Iqaluit-Sinaa MLA Paul Okalik renews his opposition after budget address
Iqaluit-Sinaa MLA Paul Okalik slammed finance minister Keith Peterson Feb. 22 over alleged missteps leading to the opening of an Iqaluit beer and wine store, after a budget address by Peterson in the legislature that lauded the store as “another step in harm reduction.”
“I wanted to state my concern and I would like to see something more concrete or improved work done in the future,” Okalik said during a written response to Peterson’s budget address.
“As representatives, if we’re just going to go ahead and plan to open a liquor outlet, let’s encourage and provide a treatment centre and support for those people who are experiencing trouble.”
Peterson announced during the unveiling of Nunavut’s 2016-17 fiscal year budget that government efforts deterring criminal activity will “take on extra significance this year with the opening of a beer and wine store in Iqaluit.”
“Freer access to beer and wine is a way to disrupt bootleggers, and to reduce the harm caused by binge-drinking hard liquor,” Peterson said, while not elaborating on a specific timeline for the store’s opening.
Okalik, echoing sentiments that fueled his resignation from cabinet last year over the project, continued the critique of his former government colleagues for soldiering on with the store without solid plans for dealing with potential alcohol abuse.
“For those of us who have abused substances, the opening of the liquor outlet is not going to eradicate bootlegging,” he said, citing concerns raised by local elders.
“Our correctional facilities are filled to capacity because these inmates are there because of alcohol problems. How are we going to resolve this issue?”
Okalik read statements made by Peterson years earlier during the initial stages of the store’s planning, when the minister committed to a liquor task force on the issue that would consult Iqalungmiut, along with nearby communities that could also be affected.
“I’m still waiting for consultation work, it seems like we’re not following through with that,” he said.
The Government of Nunavut held local consultations in 2014, and in the following year held a city-wide plebiscite that reported overwhelming support for a beer and wine store.
Prior to that, a Nunavut Liquor Act Review Task Force spent 27 months compiling data and holding consultations across Nunavut, releasing a 195-page final report in 2012 which actually suggested that a beer and wine store could be part of the government’s “harm reduction” plan.
Okalik delivered his response after the legislature’s question period had already ended so his statements did not garner an immediate reaction from Peterson.
But it’s not the first time the two politicians have sparred over Nunavut’s soon-to-open beer and wine store.
Last summer, Peterson jabbed at Okalik’s requests for a new treatment facility in Iqaluit—the last facility closed in Apex in 1998—referring to old promises Okalik made as Nunavut’s premier from 1999 until 2008.
“[Okalik] himself was at a conference in Montreal in September 2002, where he promised a limited detox centre be opened, so that’s never happened,” Peterson said during a June 2016 exchange.
But Okalik is not alone in his calls for a treatment centre.
Baffin mayors—meeting in Iqaluit for a three-day forum last year—passed a resolution demanding that an addiction treatment and wellness centre be established prior to a beer and wine outlet opening in the territory.
Earlier this month, Nunavut Justice Paul Bychok called alcohol abuse in Nunavut a “crisis” that’s “tearing apart out society…tearing apart our families,” during the sentencing of Jamie Mikijuk, who incited a 41-hour armed standoff with the RCMP in Iqaluit’s Happy Valley neighborhood in 2015 while strung out on drugs and alcohol.
Peterson said in his budget address that the GN is increasing funding this year for harm-reducing strategies, as well as enacting an awareness campaign to “encourage healthy and informed choices.”
While Okalik pulled no punches in his criticism over the handling of the beer and wine store, he credited his colleagues for increased investment in education and special needs care.
“I encourage them to work on that,” he said.
Okalik has also acknowledged that his own constituents want the beer and wine store; they voted 77 per cent in favour of it during the 2015 plebiscite.
“I resigned as a matter of principle,” he told Nunatsiaq News following his resignation in 2016.
“I’m not opposed to a liquor store per se. But we need to have supports in place to prevent so much abuse of alcohol [because] we’re opening the door further.”
(25) Comments:
These people get their hands on alcohol no matter what. Why punish the responsible drinkers. It’d be safer for them to be drinking beer rather than vodka. This city is so ass backwards and behind the times.
Paul, you had all the time in the world to establish an addiction treatment and wellness centre but you didn’t. Why?
I have tried to order properly from Rankin and had such a long delay that I finally cancelled my order and had to pay $40.00 in restocking fees to the Rankin warehouse. This is how GN supports bootleggers.
I blacked out from beer and wine before, both occasions I didn’t remember what happened. How is more beer and wine going good to reduce binge drinking?
Give the snack a liquor licence!
I appreciate Paul’s passion. No one is against the idea of a healing centre.
But Okalik needs to refocus. Exaggerations and inaccuracies don’t help his argument at all. To accuse government of not consulting the public is mind blowing. Peterson is an easy guy to root against, yet Okalik loses his battles with him every single time he brings up the liquor store because he can’t keep his emotions out of it.
Will a beer and wine store cause more harm than prevent it? We don’t know until that happens, and it looks like it’ll happen no matter what.
Instead of always pointing the finger at the beer and wine store, why not just accept it and fight specifically for a treatment centre. Both issues don’t need to be tied together. They don’t mention the Legion and Storehouse every time they bring up the idea of a treatment centre. They do much more damage than any beer store could.
People are going to get their hands on alcohol if they really want it. If someone is thirsty enough, they have options:
A. Order from the Warehouse in Rankin Inlet.
B. Order from the South.
C. Buy a bootleg bottle.
D. Over the counter junk like mouthwash, hairspray, alcohol hand sanitizer.
So, those are your options. Those who can wait, will order, it misses the plane or delayed, shit, next one. those who can’t will buy a bottle of booze and support your local arse bootlegger.
look, if you had an option of having a six pack of beer while watching a hockey game, or a glass or three of wine with dinner, that would be much better than chasing a bottle of vodka and pissing away the night.
but Paul is right about one thing, we do need to open treatment centres to help those who want help. which begs the question, Paul, you were our Premier for two terms, why didn’t you open a treatment centre if you were fighting addictions, you would know why they are so important?
Look at other places in northern Quebec. Didn’t they go from having no sales in the community to selling beer and wine at the coop. There have been stories on here of an escalation of alcohol offenses and then it dying down and over all average of alcohol related calls to RCMP reduced.
You cannot “baby” the Inuit people forever. Someday we will have to treat them as Adults. Let them decide if Alcohol is bad or good themselves between their families, wives and husbands. We have services like police and drunk tanks, women shelters.
I hate Alcohol and so I don’t allow it in my home with the agreement of my husband who also doesn’t like alcohol. We both had bad experiences with it during our childhood.
The more you try to take alcohol away from people , it will get worst and yes there will be binge drinking when ever they get a hold of it.
To empower a people, you need to treat them as adults and to decide as adults.
#6, you hit the nail on the head.
Very good arguments all around.
A treatment center is a must, but the beer & wine store should still happen regardless.
Access to beer and wine or any alcohol. Has been allowed in most societies for decades. Why the fear of having a retail outlet for these products. That can be purchased legally. Since it seems that Inuit will be the majority of end users. Should they not have the same freedom of choice. As millions of other Canadians.
The issue is pretty simple. Nunavut faces dramatic alcohol abuse, and putting up a few ads encouraging people to not overdrink is a simplistic answer to the profound problems that exist which are a direct result of alcoholism.
Opening a beer and wine store in Iqaluit, when the social, cultural and economic problems affect all communities, is very simplistic and a short-sighted approach, too!
The Minister of Finance, of Finance, is put in charge of addressing these profound problems by the Government of Nunavut. There is a complete lack of intellectual competence and leadership in this government of ours!
Thank you Paul for being the obvious to light, there is a huge problem with alcohol in Iqaluit and in Nunavut, most of the crimes committed are because of alcohol and drugs.
Looking past the easy access proposed look at the lack of support and the lack of a treatment centre in Iqaluit.
The cart before the horse!
Keep up the good work Paul! These guys who want a beer and wine store are only thinking of themselves and to fuel their craving and wants.
Perhaps taking the liquor control away from the ministers of finance and putting it with the ministers of health. The costs and benefits might be a bit more apparent.
haha, you go baffin
NU must be getting tired of hearing from weathered and worn voices like Okalik’s. His bb4 date has been exceeded by years.
I don’t think Paul resigned as a matter of principle, what a joke. If anyone was in the position to push for a treatment center would it not be the Health Minister?
I think reality is closer to something like this: Paul knew he couldn’t do the job before him (probably because he had such a poor relationship with the finance minister) so he found a position more in line with his aptitude; throwing shade from the sidelines.
some people never want our territory to move forward. So sad we’re so behind with the modern world!
Okalik never understand about people needs ,hating liquor and not helping people with it won’t get anywhere ,politics in nunavut have to be in volve and up front $$$ come from there side .we people and NLB’s must come up with better issue to work with the people, and Paul Okalik never ever wants to do that.
lets get this beer and wine store open already.
Airlines and bootleggers keep seeing the benefit of this prolonged beer and wine store opening. Everyone can still get alcohol, either get a permit or order through Rankin Inlet.
This store will help people stop paying the pointless high freight and will dig a hole in the pockets of bootleggers. There has to be some rich Northern Al Capone somewhere laughing every time Paul delays this with their bootleg money.
tobacco causes more death and health related problems in Nunavut than alcohol.
I have grown up with alcoholic parents, brothers and sisters. We all started the same way, loving that first high thinking we’re super human. From then on, we wanted to look for that elusive high feeling. We never did find it again, instead we were addicted beyond redemption. I think I was the only one who asked for help and got sober again, but with serious consequences to my health. I spent time in jail and yet denied that I needed help. It was that much engrained in my mind, to lie rather than tell the truth. I lost two older brothers to alcohol abuse and one older sister who now has dementia from alcohol abuse. Lots of heartache runs in our family from alcohol abuse. I am much happier today, because I got the help I needed. Let’s devote our lives to fight against the negative effects of alcohol for our future children. Don’t leave them a wine and beer store to ruin their lives. Teach them instead to help others who may be suffering from alcohol abuse.
A treatment center is not the answer to Nunavut’s alcohol abuse pandemic, or even the increased availability of alcohol in our Capital.
I have seen people go to treatment centers for years. It rarely works.
The second the alcoholic is back in their home, in their neighborhood, the same stresses, relationships and problems leads back to the same behavior.
The local wellness programming across the territory bolstered in a big way, is a much more viable option.
The Beer Store versus the Treatment Centre -chicken and egg discussion- it is a bogus debate.
Even if a treatment center was the answer, Iqaluit already has one - BCC. And, former Justice Minister Okalik, how did you use that opportunity to help those alcohol abusers all those years?
The man controlling the cache reserves has to think of others needs in Nunavut too. He has all his money, travel, food, house, sobriety and he has to think of others who do not and provide for them too.