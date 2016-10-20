NEWS: Iqaluit

Police seize more drugs in Nunavut’s capital

Cops seize weed, hash, cocaine, two men arrested

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Here's a look at the drugs and cash seized Oct. 12 by the RCMP in Iqaluit. (HANDOUT PHOTO) Here's a look at the drugs and cash seized Oct. 12 by the RCMP in Iqaluit. (HANDOUT PHOTO)



This closeup of a piece of hashish seized Oct. 12 in Iqaluit by the RCMP looks like it has a bite taken out of it. (HANDOUT PHOTO) This closeup of a piece of hashish seized Oct. 12 in Iqaluit by the RCMP looks like it has a bite taken out of it. (HANDOUT PHOTO)

October 20, 2016 - 4:00 pm

For the second time this month police have seized a large amount of drugs in Iqaluit.

On Oct. 12 investigators from the RCMP V Division Federal Operations Section in Iqaluit executed a search warrant and seized cash and drugs from a residence in the city.

The search resulted in the seizure of $700 in cash, about a kilogram (more than two pounds) of marijuana, roughly a half a kilogram (one pound) of hashish, and a small amount of cocaine.

Two Iqaluit men have been charged in relation to this investigation, police said Oct. 19: Jonathan Sanford, 31, charged with possession of cocaine, and Liam Gawdan, 37, charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Both men were released with conditions and are scheduled to appear in in Nunavut Court of Justice on Nov. 9.

“Drugs continue to have a negative impact on our communities throughout Nunavut. Money allocated for families, food and other necessities are being diverted to illegal criminal groups,” the RCMP said in an Oct. 19 release.

Earlier this month police seized ecstasy, weed and cash in Iqaluit.

If you have any information on individuals or groups involved with illegal activities in your community, you can call your local RCMP Detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).