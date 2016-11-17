NEWS: Nunavut

Police seek public’s help in Nunavut post office break-in

At least one person broke into Pangnirtung's post office Nov. 16

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Nunavut RCMP said someone broke into the Canada Post office in Pangnirtung at about 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 16. (FILE PHOTO) Nunavut RCMP said someone broke into the Canada Post office in Pangnirtung at about 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 16. (FILE PHOTO)

November 17, 2016 - 2:30 pm

Police in Pangnirtung are looking for help in finding at least one person who broke into the community’s Canada Post office Nov. 16.

Nunavut RCMP said the break-in happened at about 4:30 a.m. that day. At least one person broke into the office and rummaged through parcels.

Police say the extent of the damage and just how much was stolen remains unclear, while their investigation continues.

Pangnirtung’s post office has been the focus of theft before. In 2012, RCMP arrested two young men and charged them with theft and break and enter in connection with a late-night break-in just a week before Christmas.

The men were accused of stealing a number of packages—mostly holiday gifts destined for local residents, although police were able to recover most of the goods and return them to their owners.

Anyone with information on the latest break-in should call Pangnirtung RCMP at 867-473-0123. To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.