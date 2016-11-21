Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Nunavut November 21, 2016 - 1:10 pm

Police seek help in search for missing Nunavut man

Marcus Duval of Baker Lake last seen Nov. 18

Marcus Duval, 20, was last seen leaving his parents’ home in Baker Lake Nov. 18. Nunavut police are asking for the public’s help finding the missing man. (IMAGE COURTESY OF NUNAVUT RCMP)
Nunavut police are asking for the public’s help to locate a young Baker Lake man who has been missing for three days.

Marcus Duval, 20, was last seen leaving his parents’ home in the Kivalliq community early Nov. 18, and hasn’t been seen since, the Nunavut RCMP said in a Nov. 21 release.

Duval is described as five foot, six inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds, with black, brush-cut style hair. His family have said they believe he was wearing a black parka, black wind pants and black boots at the time he left the house.

Family, friends, RCMP members and local search and rescue teams spent the weekend looking for the young man, without success.

“His parents are worried about him,” wrote a family friend on Facebook Nov. 20. “It’s unusual… for him to be out this long, it’s been three days and he hasn’t gone home.”

Police are asking anyone with information on Duval’s whereabouts to contact the RCMP detachment in Baker Lake at 867-793-0123.

 

(1) Comments:

#1. Posted by Christine on November 21, 2016

Prayers said for a safe return.

