Police plead for help in solving Nunavut boy’s homicide

Ray Taparti Jr., 11, was found dead in Rankin Inlet after being reported missing July 7

The Nunavut RCMP have issued a plea to the public, requesting information that could help them solve the killing of 11-year-old Ray Taparti Jr., whose body was found in Rankin Inlet in early July. (FILE PHOTO)

August 17, 2017 - 2:30 pm

The Nunavut RCMP are once again reaching out to the public for information that could help them investigate the homicide of 11-year-old Ray Taparti Jr. this past July.

Police, with the help of the local search and rescue group, found the body of the boy, who was also known as “OJ,” in an industrial area of Rankin Inlet after he had gone missing near the end of the Canada Day long weekend.

His family had reported his disappearance to the Rankin Inlet RCMP at about 5 p.m. July 7, saying he had been missing for up to five days.

After first describing the death as “suspicious,” police eventually described it as a homicide.

“An autopsy was completed and the death is now considered a homicide,” the Nunavut RCMP said July 12.

The major crime unit from the RCMP’s “K” Division in Alberta helped to investigate.

Anyone with information about the boy’s death is asked to contact the Nunavut Major Crime Unit toll free at 1-844-370-7729, police said.

People may send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS,) submitting a secure web tip at http://www.nwtnutips.com or texting ‘NWTNUTIPS’ plus a message to 274637(CRIMES.)