Police, Nunavut coroner investigate death of 24-year-old woman

Young woman’s body found outside Tammaativvik early Oct. 14, foul play ruled out

STEVE DUCHARME



The Tammaativvik medical boarding home in Iqaluit. The body of a 24-year-old woman was found outside this building in the early morning hours of Oct. 14, but police and the office of the chief coroner say the death was not criminal in nature. (FILE PHOTO)

October 17, 2017 - 1:10 pm

The Office of the Chief Coroner of Nunavut has opened an investigation into the death of a 24-year-old woman whose body was found outside Iqaluit’s Tammaativvik medical boarding home in the early morning of Oct. 14.

Nunavut’s chief coroner, Padma Suramala, confirmed the death to Nunatsiaq News on Oct. 17, but added that no foul play is suspected.

The chief coroner and the Nunavut RCMP’s “V” Division say they plan to offer no further updates regarding the death right now, but their investigation continues.

Temperatures dropped to minus 11 C between the early morning hours and dawn in Iqaluit on Oct. 14, according to weather data collected by Environment Canada.

Wind speeds held steady between 30 and 40 kilometres per hour but gusts were recorded to reach 59 km/h, which contributed to snowfall and blowing snow on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 14.