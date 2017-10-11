NEWS: Nunavut

Police nab Nunavut inmate following two-hour escape attempt

Bobby Kellogok, 31, faces multiple sex charges

STEVE DUCHARME



Bobby Kellogok, 31, of Kugluktuk, a remand inmate at the Baffin Correctional Centre, evaded a guard and fled from the Qikiqtani General Hospital in Iqaluit in the early morning hours of Oct. 10. Police found him about two hours later. (FILE PHOTO)

October 11, 2017 - 9:00 am

A Kugluktuk man accused of multiple sex charges is back in RCMP custody, after he evaded a guard and fled from Iqaluit’s Qikiqtani General Hospital in the early morning hours of Oct. 10.

Bobby Kellogok, 31, was in the custody of a lone Baffin Correctional Centre guard when he ran out of the hospital shortly after midnight, the RCMP said Oct. 10 in a news release.

The RCMP said the inmate wore a hospital gown at the time of his escape, but “grabbed a blue sweater on his way out.”

Police found the inmate about two hours later, the news release said.

Kellogok was not named in the release, but the RCMP later confirmed his identify to Nunatsiaq News.

Kellogok, a resident of Kugluktuk, was scheduled to appear before a justice of the peace at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit, Oct. 10, and has been held in remand custody at the Baffin Correctional Centre since Sept. 25.

According to court dockets, Kellogok is currently facing charges of sexual assault, assaulting a police officer, committing indecent acts, sexual interference, and breaking and entering a house to commit an indictable offence.