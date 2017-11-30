NEWS: Nunavik

Police investigate death of Nunavik woman

Man arrested in early morning incident in Inukjuak

An Inukjuak man has been arrested in connection with the early Nov. 30 death of a 28-year-old woman. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)

November 30, 2017 - 3:30 pm

Police are investigating the Nov. 30 death of a Nunavik woman.

Kativik Regional Police Force officers were called to a home in Inukjuak on the region’s Hudson Bay coast at 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning, where they found a woman without vital signs, Quebec’s provincial police, the Sûreté du Québec, said Nov. 30.

The 28-year-old woman was taken to the community health centre where she was pronounced dead.

Police arrested a man at the scene. He remains in detention but has yet to be charged.

The KRPF has handed over the investigation to the SQ, which will send investigators from its major crimes unit to the community this week.