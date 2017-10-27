NEWS: Nunavut

Police investigate suspicious death of Nunavik man

SQ investigators headed to Puvirnituq this week

Police are looking into the suspicious death of a man discovered in Puvirnituq Oct. 25. (FILE PHOTO)

Quebec’s provincial police force is investigating the suspicious death of a man in Puvirnituq after Kativik Regional Police Force officers discovered a body late in the afternoon Oct. 25.

Police offered no details about the man’s identity or where in the Hudson coast community he was found.

The KRPF has turned the investigation over to Sûreté du Québec investigators, who are scheduled to arrive in Puvirnituq by Oct. 27, said SQ spokeswoman Marie-Josée Ouellet.

The SQ continues to look into another incident in the same community of about 1,700, involving the shooting of a 22-year-old woman on Oct. 19.

KRPF officers responded to a call about an armed woman at a Puvirnituq residence early Oct. 19, who told officers she had killed someone.

She is alleged to have threatened police. In response, an officer shot the woman in the stomach. She was in stable condition following the shooting and police haven’t provided an update on her condition since.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, Quebec’s office of independent investigations, is now looking into the shooting because it involved a police officer.

But the SQ continue to investigate what happened prior to the woman being shot.

The suspect’s claims that she had killed someone were unfounded, but she could face other firearm-related charges.