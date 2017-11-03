NEWS: Nunavik

Police investigate Nunavik girl’s death

Eleven-year-old girl was missing five days before she was found outside Umiujaq

SARAH ROGERS



Young people walk along the shore of Hudson Bay outside of Umiujaq last May. An 11-year-old girl was found lifeless outside the community on Oct. 28. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS) Young people walk along the shore of Hudson Bay outside of Umiujaq last May. An 11-year-old girl was found lifeless outside the community on Oct. 28. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)

November 03, 2017 - 10:00 am

Investigators are trying to piece together the final days of a Nunavik girl who was found dead outside the Hudson coast community of Umiujaq last weekend.

The 11-year-old was last seen by friends and family on Oct. 23.

Family members reported her missing to police on Oct. 27. Her body was discovered on the land outside the community of about 450 Oct. 28 by a resident walking a dog.

The Kativik Regional Police Force handed the investigation over to Quebec provincial police. Earlier this week, Sûreté du Québec investigators visited the Hudson coast community.

No one has been arrested in connection with the girl’s death. SQ spokesperson Marie-Josée Ouellet said Nov. 2 that the cause of death remains unknown.