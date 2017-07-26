Police investigate chemical spill at Nunavut airport
An estimated 13,000 litres of dust control chemical spilled in Cambridge Bay
Nunavut police are trying to determine how an estimated 13,000 litres of a dust control chemical were spilled at the Cambridge Bay airport last weekend.
The spill was first reported July 23. RCMP in the Kitikmeot community discovered that 13 containers of a chemical called EK35 has been opened and leaked onto the ground at the airport sometime over the weekend, police said in a July 26 release.
EK35 is used as dust control on Nunavut’s airport runways. The chemical is not considered hazardous, although crews are working to keep the spill from reaching the bay.
The RCMP estimates that about 13,000 litres were spilled, worth approximately $260,000.
Police are asking for the public’s help; anyone with information on the incident or any suspicious activity around the airport last week should contact the Cambridge Bay detachment at (867) 983-0123.
Tips can also be provided anonymously at Crimestoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.nwtnutips.com.
At least that spot wont be creating any dust anytime soon.
Wow! Is there not a peremeter of fence to protect the airport like any other airport in Canada?
No, there isn’t. with the super high cost of construction in Nunavut, its hard to get some of the basic stuff done up here. want a chain link fence a kilometer long? Be prepared to pay up over a million to get it completed. where does the money come from? Feds…so, tell em to ante up.