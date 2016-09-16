Nunavut police make arrest in stolen fentanyl case
Powerful, addictive painkiller taken from Kugluktuk health centre earlier this week
(Updated, 7 p.m., Sept. 16)
Nunavut police had warned residents in Kugluktuk to watch out for non-prescribed fentanyl circulating in the western Nunavut community Sept. 15, after a theft at the local health centre.
But members of the Kugluktuk RCMP arrested a person in relation to that theft and seized the stolen items including the fentanyl—within 24 hours, thanks to the assistance of the public, the RCMP said in a release sent out late Sept. 16.
The arrested person, now in custody, faces charges of possession and possession with intent to traffic, police said.
The release said police will continue to investigate the break-in at Kugluktuk’s health centre, in which four vials of fentanyl, a prescription opioid painkiller that carries a high risk of overdose, was stolen.
“The culprits may not be aware that the vials contain fentanyl,” Nunavut’s health department said Sept. 16, before police arrested the suspect. “And, if consumed the outcome, could be deadly.”
Fentanyl, a narcotic analgesic and sedative sometimes compared to heroin, has made headlines in Canada in recent months for a growing number of fentanyl-related overdoses and deaths.
Fentanyl, often used by cancer patients to treat pain, is considered 100 times more potent than morphine, and enters the system much faster.
“A lethal dose of pure fentanyl for a typical adult can be as little as two milligrams, or the size of a few grains of table salt,” the RCMP said.
Health officials in Nunavut had warned residents of Kugluktuk to keep an eye out for the symptoms of a fentanyl overdose, which include: severe sleepiness, a slow heartbeat, shallow breathing, trouble walking or talking and cold, clammy skin.
(9) Comments:
I’m surprised that a health centre carries the drug….why? If used for cancer patients, why not let it stay where there are cancer centre, not a community health centre. Just my thought.
The drug is not just used for Cancer patients actually - it is for other types of severe or chronic pain.
So clearly whoever broke into the health centre knew where the pharmacy room was and knew what this drug is. Clearly the person(s) knew what they were doing and knew what to look for, did they take any other type(s) of narcotics? Seems kind of odd only to post about this one drug that was taken.
#1 because not everyone suffering from cancer is at a cancer centre.
Just wait for the person to get an overdose. Watch and see that person go right back to the health centre that he broke into.
CBC National on TV has been talking about Fentanyl all week every night and its dangers. So there has been a lot of exposure on this drug this week. there is apparently an epidemic of overdoses and deaths in BC. So , many people know about this drug now. There needs to be a lot more security in our hospitals, health centers and drug stores. Hope there is an inquiry on how easily this very dangerous and highly addictive drug was stolen and recommendations on measures to prevent this from happening again. SCARY!
I hope it’s a case that i seen what this drug can do and it’s my duty to make those disappear from where I live.. Not I need to get high maybe this might be the one that will get me fly.
Seems like a good story for the show (Dumbest Criminals), No one would get away with this in a community of 2000+ just plain stupid, too much information is hurting our younger generation I’d say…
Rehab time Buddy…..
There has been so much media coverage about fentanyl that we know about it now. Last year it was unknown drug to most of northerns. What if this person who stole it learned about it from news reports. It might be like that too. We see pictures of the pill form and now vials. Even lollipops?
Make sure very dangerous always goes with other informations.