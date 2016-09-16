NEWS: Nunavut

Police, health officials warn western Nunavut community about stolen fentanyl

Thieves stole powerful, addicitve painkiller from Kugluktuk health centre earlier this week

Fentanyl comes in many forms, including vials of injectable liquid. Fentanyl is also available as blue or green pills, patches or as lollipops and lozenges. (WIKIMEDIA COMMONS IMAGE)



Police are investigating a break-in at Kugluktuk's health centre in which thieves made off with four vials of fentanyl, a prescription opioid painkiller.

Nunavut police are warning residents of Kugluktuk to watch out for non-prescribed fentanyl circulating in the Kitikmeot community after a theft at the local health centre earlier this week.

Police are investigating a break-in at Kugluktuk’s health centre, in which thieves made off with four vials of fentanyl, a prescription opioid painkiller that carries a high risk of overdose.

“The culprits may not be aware that the vials contain fentanyl,” Nunavut’s health department said Sept. 16, “and if consumed the outcome could be deadly.”

Fentanyl, a narcotic analgesic and sedative sometimes compared to heroin, has made headlines in Canada in recent months for a growing number of fentanyl-related overdoses and deaths.

Fentanyl, often used by cancer patients to treat pain, is considered 100 times more potent than morphine, and enters the system much faster.

Health officials in Nunavut are warning residents of Kugluktuk to keep an eye out for the symptoms of a fentanyl overdose, which include: severe sleepiness, a slow heartbeat, shallow breathing, trouble walking or talking and cold, clammy skin.

Nunavut’s health department is asking community members to call the health centre or local RCMP detachment immediately if they see anyone that looks to be in distress from a possible drug overdose.

The RCMP continues to investigate the theft and the whereabouts of the stolen vials.