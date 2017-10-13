NEWS: Nunavik

Police charge 17-year-old with death of Nunavik girl

Suspect charged with first-degree murder in July death of Bethany Nastapoka

SARAH ROGERS



A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Inukjuak teen Bethany Nastapoka. (FILE PHOTO) A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Inukjuak teen Bethany Nastapoka. (FILE PHOTO)

October 13, 2017 - 2:30 pm

Quebec provincial police have arrested and charged a teenager with first-degree murder in the July 22 death of another teen in the Nunavik community of Inukjuak.

On July 22, 14-year-old Bethany Nastapoka was found lifeless not far from her home in the Hudson Bay coastal community of 1,750.

Police arrested a 17-year-old man at his home Oct.12. The suspect appeared before a judge by telephone from Inukjuak early Oct. 13.

The suspect is now in the custody of youth protection services, the Sûreté du Québec said Oct. 13, and will be transferred to Amos where he will appear in court again next week.

Nastapoka, a high school student who worked at a local child care centre, was last seen by her family members late July 21 before telling them she was going out to ride her scooter with a friend.

When the girl didn’t return home, her parents thought she’d stayed over at a friend’s house, though they were unable to reach her all day July 22.

Kativik Regional Police Force officers found her body that same evening.

Police have said little about the case over the course of the last two months but the SQ returned to Inukjuak in mid-September to continue its investigation.

That was shortly after Nastapoka’s family made a plea to community members to watch security camera footage that shows an individual walking back and forth in the same area where Nastapoka’s body was found hours later.

Police have not said if they are seeking any other suspects in their investigation.

But in an Oct. 13 release, the SQ asks Nunavimmiut who have information about suspicious activities or criminal acts to contact its criminal intelligence unit at 1-800-659-4264.