NEWS: Iqaluit

Iqaluit RCMP seek hit-and-run driver who struck five-year-old

Police want info on man driving dark pick-up with "4x4" printed on the back

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Nunavut police are asking the public to help identify the Iqaluit driver involved in a weekend hit-and-run that injured a five-year-old boy. (FILE PHOTO) Nunavut police are asking the public to help identify the Iqaluit driver involved in a weekend hit-and-run that injured a five-year-old boy. (FILE PHOTO)

November 20, 2017 - 3:30 pm

Nunavut police are asking the public to help identify an Iqaluit driver involved in a weekend hit-and-run incident that injured a five-year-old boy.

On the evening of Nov. 18, the boy was playing hockey in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 500s area of the city.

The RCMP said the boy slipped. A dark coloured pick-up struck the boy as it left the lot, heading toward Apex.

Neither the driver nor other passengers checked on the boy’s condition, police said in a Nov. 20 release.

The boy suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police believe there were two boxes in the bed of the truck, which displayed a “4 X 4” sign on its back end.

The RCMP said the vehicle was driven “possibly by an older gentleman,” wearing a black hat and blue jacket.

“The RCMP are also asking the driver to contact the police to discuss this event,” police said.

Police want to identify the vehicle and its occupants, and ask that the driver, any passengers, or any other witnesses come forward.

The RCMP also warns drivers to be aware of children playing in parking lots and along roadways in the city.

“Roadways and parking lots in Iqaluit are very dynamic environments with situations and circumstances that can change quickly,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Henry Coman.

“Drivers should make themselves aware of children playing in these areas and to proceed safely,” he said.

Iqalungmiut can call Iqaluit RCMP at 867-979-0123 or make an anonymous and toll-free call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.