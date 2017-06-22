PM Trudeau renames Ottawa building and National Aboriginal Day
"[This is] an important step in the path of reconciliation"
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is responding to calls from Indigenous MPs to rename a federal government building in Ottawa, which is named after one of the architects of Canada’s residential school system.
Trudeau used June 21, National Aboriginal Day, to announce the government’s plans to rename the Langevin Block on Parliament Hill.
The building at 80 Wellington St. was named after Sir Hector-Louis Langevin, a lawyer, journalist and politician from Quebec City who served as a minister under Sir John A. Macdonald’s government and notably as superintendent of Indian Affairs.
During that period, Langevin advocated for a residential school system that would separate “savages” from their families with the goal of creating a more “civilized” people.
Now, the building will become simply the Office of the Prime Minister and the Privy Council.
“Together, we have taken the first steps in what we know will be a multi-generational journey toward reconciliation,” Trudeau said in a June 21 release. “We have a lot of hard work ahead, and it is to all of our benefit that Indigenous Peoples be given a lead role in shaping the future of this country.”
A few doors down, Trudeau also announced that a new space will be established for Indigenous peoples at 100 Wellington St., the former site of the United States embassy.
The federal government pledged to work with representatives of the Indigenous communities in the design and redevelopment of the building to ensure it becomes “an inclusive space that reflects the vision of Indigenous Peoples.”
Trudeau also used the occasion to re-name the day National Indigenous Peoples Day to reflect a more current and inclusive term for Canada’s First Nations, Métis and Inuit.
Inuit leaders took part in celebrations on Parliament Hill June 21, many welcoming the government’s gestures.
In a public speech in front of 100 Wellington St., Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president Natan Obed called the new space “an important step in the path of reconciliation.”
On social media, Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna called the federal government’s announcements “meaningful and encouraging as we continue to step forward together.”
Langevin Block has been renamed! Thank you @JustinTrudeau and #Indigenous Members for this important step in #reconciliation.
In the early 1990s, Indigenous leaders and later the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples called on the government to designate a day for First Peoples in Canada.
National Aboriginal Day was officially launched in 1996, choosing the summer solstice as the day to recognize and celebrate Canada’s Indigenous communities.
(8) Comments:
it seems reconciliation is a never ending process. How may apologies are required? How many dollar need to be passed? Is there an end to the road to reconciliation?
#1 No need to hide your antagonism and racism behind a dollar sign, just come out with it ok.
To Dollar Bill- ask not what is the financial cost of reconciliation? Ask what was the cost, in dollars and human tragedy of decades and decades of failed assimilation policies? You also ask- Is there an end to the road to reconciliation? Lets hope so- when we reach that place called mutual respect and equality for all.
#1 well you know people now a days are babies and have to be apologized for anything that they do even if it happened many years ago. Because you know people can’t move on and say that the trauma gets passed down and it’s a never ending cycle of people who can’t let go of the past and still carry burdens. How can we move forward when people are still thinking about the past and holding all the negativity. Quote from the lion king “oh, yes the past can hurt. but the way i see it you can either run from it or learn from it.” i just say people need to learn from it and be able to move on.
This is to you dollar bill. We will start with a civilized conversation, I’ll probably say I’ll give you a nice substantial amount of dollar bill for your house(your land), and when you then agree for your house, then I will take it without paying for your house, it is then you want reconciliation for your house, I will not agree with you for a period of 150 years or longer, it is then you will leave your house after I have caused you much suffering, and say we want reconciliation with the dollar bill
I agree #1, this generation of people did not do any of these horrible things. Yet we are paying for it and not just in dollars. Glad my great great grandfather didn’t kill anyone or I might be in prison for it.
What a waste of time.
“Eskimo”. “Aboriginal”. “Langevin”.
Is this really what our leaders should be focusing on? There is a very obnoxious trend going on in Aboriginal Leadership whereby affluent leaders get sucked into this morass of PR, low effort, high visibility, happy fun times. It’s a waste of time, a waste of resources, and meanwhile 6 or 7 vapid facebook users post vapid facebook statuses congratulating each other for their vapid leadership. So amazing!
Nevermind the hunger. The abuse. The lack of infrastructure. The abysmal health outcomes. The tragic state of the education system. We get to fly to Ottawa and get our picture taken and have some sushi.
I expected this kind of nonsense from PJ, but not from Alukie or Natan.
