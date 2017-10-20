NEWS: Nunavut

Put newborns on their backs to sleep: GN

October is SIDS awareness month

Emily Shoapik of Pangnirtung places her two-week-old newborn, Rachel Shoapik, into one of the Finnish-style baby boxes the Government of Nunavut’s Department of Health began distributing to parents of newborns across the territory last year as a way to encourage safe sleeping. (FILE PHOTO) Emily Shoapik of Pangnirtung places her two-week-old newborn, Rachel Shoapik, into one of the Finnish-style baby boxes the Government of Nunavut’s Department of Health began distributing to parents of newborns across the territory last year as a way to encourage safe sleeping. (FILE PHOTO)

October is Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Awareness month and the Government of Nunavut is encouraging parents and caregivers of infants to practice safe sleeping habits.

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS, describes the unexplained death of infants under the age of one year who die in their sleep.

It’s an issue that is pervasive in Nunavut, which has the highest rate of infant mortality in Canada at almost five times the national average.

To prevent SIDS, parents and caregivers should always place a baby to sleep on its back, the GN said in a release.

Health officials also recommend babies sleep in the same room, but not in the same bed as their parents.

Parents should avoid placing any loose bedding in a baby’s sleeping area and ensure it is also a smoke-free environment.

Research shows that breastfeeding also reduces a baby’s risk of SIDS.

Nunavut’s Department of Health continues to offer Nunavut baby boxes free of charge to every newborn in the territory.

The large box is considered a safe sleeping space, and is filled with other baby care items, clothes, toys and books.

Parents can register to receive a baby box during prenatal appointments at their local health centre.

See the GN’s SIDS prevention sheet here.