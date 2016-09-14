Photo: Silver Explorer cruises into Frobisher Bay

Silversea Cruise's Silver Explorer cruise ship glided into Frobisher Bay recently for a visit to Nunavut's capital city. With nearly as many crew as passengers—117 to 130—the ice-class ship is capable of plying waters in "both of the earth's polar regions," says their website. Accommodations range from full apartments to smaller suites, and guests can enjoy a variety of on-board facilities including spa, library and special room for cognac and cigars. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)