Photos: You’re never too old to participate in Canada’s democracy

Cambridge Bay elders turn out to vote Oct. 30 in the Nunavut territorial election. A strong voter turnout appears probable: The polling station at the Luke Novoligak Community Hall at 10:30 a.m. saw more than a voter per minute enter to cast a ballot for one of three candidates: Jeannie Ehaloak, Pamela Gross and Harry Maksagak. The polls remain open in this western Nunavut community until 6 p.m. Stay tuned to Nunatsiaqonline.ca and our social media pages for updates as results come in tonight. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)