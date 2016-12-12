Photos: New brothers in arms

Nunatsiaq Online
PJ Akeeagok, left, president of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association, stands with his new second-in-charge, Olayuk Akesuk, 51, of Cape Dorset who was elected vice-president after a Baffin-wide vote Dec. 12. Akesuk, who earned 1,962 votes, beat out incumbent Larry Audlaluk of Grise Fiord, his closest rival, who got 1,558 votes. Akesuk once served as MLA for South Baffin and held several cabinet positions including environment and health. You can find the results of QIA's community director elections on the Inuit organization's website. (PHOTO BY SIMA SAHAR ZAREHI)
