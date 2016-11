A 3:10 p.m. sunset of peach and gold this week on the west coast of Hudson Bay, about 25 kilometres east of Rankin Inlet. By the end of November, the Kivalliq hub community will have only about five and a half hours of daylight heading toward the shortest day—the winter solstice—on Dec. 21. Here's an early wish for a safe and enjoyable weekend. (PHOTO BY PUTULIK PHOTOGRAPHY)