Photo: Zacharias Kunuk’s travelling show

Kinguliit (Those Who Came After) Productions director Zacharias Kunuk speaks to an audience in Rankin Inlet Oct. 8 after a screening there of his new feature film, Maliglutit, The Searchers. The film, which met with rave reviews and standing ovations when it debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival Sept. 8, is a dramatic story of kidnapping, murder and revenge which unfolds on the frozen tundra about 100 years ago. (PHOTO BY NOEL KALUDJAK)