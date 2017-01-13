Photo: Yuks galore… Season 6 filming underway for Qanurli?

Newly-hired Qanurli assistant director Han Nguyen holds up the offical clapperboard as filming for the show's sixth season gets underway in Iqaluit last week. The cast and crew of the popular APTN Inuktitut language comedy show will be shooting for another couple of weeks. Like an Inuktitut Wayne's World, the show features Inuk Qablunaaq and Nipangi Huittuq, played by Anguti Johnston and Vinnie Karetak, who host a comedy show from a tent on the land. What unfolds over 30 minutes is a mixture of amusing skits, commercial parodies and fake newscasts that poke fun at life in the Arctic. (PHOTO COURTESY OF QANURLI)