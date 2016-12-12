Photo: Your taxes are about to go up, Iqalungmiut

Property taxes are set to go up in the new year for Iqalungmiut following an across-the-board mill rate increase of three per cent approved by Iqaluit's city council, Dec. 14. Depending on the assesment of your home, residential taxes will increase between $56.71 and $394.76 annually in 2017. The increase in the city's mill rate accompanies the city's latest "deadbeat" list of tax arrears, totalling more than $3.4 million in outstanding taxes. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)