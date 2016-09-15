Photo: Your future is looking brighter

Nunavut Arctic College's booth at the Kitikmeot career fair has all the answers for success: Further your education—and if you get stressed, well, you can squeeze their stress-reducers. At least, that was among the suggestions from James Howard, NAC counsellor in Cambridge Bay, shown here with Marjorie Bunnik Kemaktun, Shelley Tologanak, Cassandra Tologanak and Beatrice Udlaoyak, at the NAC booth. Job-seekers and students turned out Sept. 15 for the fair which took place at the Kiliinik High School, after visits to Gjoa Haven, Taloyoak and Kugaaruk. The fair made its last stop in Kugluktuk Sept. 16. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)