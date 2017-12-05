Photo: You light up my life, Nunavut

The holiday season has officially begun—at least according to Nunavut's politicians, who plugged in the Christmas lights at the Nunavut Legislative Assembly in Iqaluit Thursday evening. Iqalungmiut crowded into the assembly's parking lot for a short ceremony after the work day, and heard a few carols courtesy of the Nakasuk Elementary School choir and the Tumikuluit Saipaaqivik child care centre, before the lights were switched on. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)