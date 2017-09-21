Photo: You have a little Arctic char on your shirt, there

Yes, that really is a tiny piece of cardboard with what looks like chunks of Arctic char and an ulu, on a necklace pendant. Iqaluit artist Erin Faulks has been perfecting her tiny country foods jewelry for about two years now and they have become wildly popular around Nunavut's capital. You can get plates of caribou and even maktaaq slab earrings—all made from clay. Read more later on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)