NEWS: Nunavut
February 15, 2017 - 6:30 am
Photo: Year of Youth
NUNATSIAQ NEWS
During the "Year of Youth" in Cambridge Bay"students are learning to weld and are creating art at the same time. The nine youth in the program plan to unveil their creation July 1 to Canada and the hamlet of Cambridge Bay. "We have had a peek. It will be really incredible! the Municipality is really proud of you," reads a recent social media posting from the municipality. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE MUNICIPALITY OF CAMBRIDGE BAY)