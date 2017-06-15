Photo: Wrapping up the school year with spring concert

Grade 6 French students from Jaanimmarik School in Kuujjuaq perform a drum song with music teacher Jacob Bryce for the school's annual spring concert held this year on June 7 at the Katittavik Town Hall theatre. This year's concert featured a host of performers including other musicians, singers and the Jaanimmarik Dance Club, all of whom had to audition prior to get on the bill. At the end of the show, all the Jaanimmarik teachers took the stage to sing "Vive les vacances," to honour Gaston Côté, a Kuujjuaq teacher of nearly 30 years who, at 72, is retiring this year. (PHOTO BY ISABELLE DUBOIS)