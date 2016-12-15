Photo: Wrapping up holiday surprises from Iqaluit angels

Volunteers Jessica Dewar, Signi Frederickson, Micah Dewar and Sarah Hickes wrap toys which generous Iqalungmiut donated to the Angel Tree Society this year on Dec. 14. The organization collects new toys every December in Iqaluit to give away to needy families. This year, donors filled the Angel Tree's storage space with toys, which volunteers delivered those toys to families over the weekend. Angel Tree organizers want to thank everyone for their generosity and support. (PHOTO BY EDITH PEDNEAULT)Angel Tree organizers thank everyone for their generosity and support. (PHOTO BY EDITH PEDNEAULT)