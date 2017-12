That small patch of orange in the sky is all that's left of the sun as it sets on the shortest day of the year, or the winter solstice, in Iqaluit on Dec. 21. Although the sun fell below that horizon at about 1:42 p.m., Iqalungmiut can look forward to a little more sunshine every day until the summer, starting with about 8 seconds more daylight tomorrow. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)