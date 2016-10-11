Photo: Window shopping in Newfoundland

How much are those leggings in the window? Hinaani Design's Paula Rumbolt, left, Emma Kreuger, her partner Keenan Lindell and their son Nipi stand before a St. John's, NL, storefront displaying their clothing, panas and uluit. The Arviat designers, celebrated recently at the Kivalliq Trade Show in Rankin Inlet, were in St. John's recently for the Inuit Studies Conference which unfolded in the capital of Newfoundland and Labrador from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11. (PHOTO BY THERESIE TUNGILIK)