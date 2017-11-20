Photo: Wind power in Pangnirtung

The aftermath of a couple of breezy days in Pangnirtung: This seacan behind the Northern Store in Pangnirtung was actually toppled by wind thanks to a fierce storm that blew through Nunavik, south Baffin and the Kivalliq region earlier this week. Pangnirtung resident Daniel Kuluguqtuq posted a photo on Twitter from Parks Canada employee Matthew Nowyook showing winds at the Auyuittuq National Park office maxed out at 209 km/h overnight on Nov. 20. Salluit, Quaqtaq, Kimmirut, Iqaluit and Pangnirtung all had winds approaching or exceeding 100 km/h this week. Rankin Inlet, Arviat and Coral Harbour also experienced blowing snow and winds of at least 76 km/h. (PHOTO BY DAVID KILABUK)