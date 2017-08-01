Photo: Wildfire in Greenland

Satellites have detected a sizable wildfire burning in Greenland, NASA reports. The fire is burning in western Greenland, about 150 kilometres northeast of the community of Sisimiut. Satellite sensors first detected evidence of the fire on July 31. A preliminary analysis of satellite images suggests far more fire activity in Greenland in 2017 during any other year since the sensor began collecting data in 2002. The fire appears to be burning through peat. Read more about the wildfires on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO COURTESY OF NASA)