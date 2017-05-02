Photo: What’s on your mine… in Nunavik?

Delegates to the 2017 Nunavik Mining Conference listen to a presentation by Natural Resources Canada researchers called Geo-Mapping for Energy and Minerals in Nunavik April 27. The three-day conference ran April 24 to April 27 at the Katittavik Town Hall in Kuujjuaq, gathering stakeholders from the northern mining industry, Nunavimmiut leadership and scientists. This year marked the fifth year of the annual event, coordinated by the Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund. (PHOTO BY ISABELLE DUBOIS)