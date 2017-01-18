Photo: Welcome to an Arctic January

Nunavut's capital shuts down: At 1 p.m., Environment Canada said winds were gusting up to 75 kilometres per hour in Iqaluit, shutting down the city's schools Jan. 23. The Government of Nunavut tweeted at around 1 p.m. that their offices were also closing Jan. 23. The Nunavut Court of Justice also closed its doors at 1:30 p.m. Municipal services were also suspended, with residents were advised to stay at home, conserve water and make sure their vehicles were safely parked. First Air flight 860 was minutes from the Iqaluit airport just after noon today but turned around and went to Kuujjuaq instead— then back to Ottawa. The forecast called for clearing skies overnight—and offices, schools and city services were back to normal operations Jan. 24. (PHOTO BY LISA GREGOIRE)