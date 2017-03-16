Photo: Weather clears in time for Puvirnituq Snow Festival

A calm and clear day greets residents of Puvirnituq March 20. A blizzard blew over just in time for the start of the Nunavik community’s annual snow festival, which kicked off March 20 with an opening ceremony and an ice and snow sculpture contest. This year’s Puvirnituq Snow Festival is titled Qisik–Reclaiming Seal Skin. Between March 20 and 25, the festival will feature a number of outdoor traditional activities, such as inuksuk and igloo building, dogsled races and net-setting, and include evening entertainment from performers like Saali and the Ravenhearts, Twin Flames, Northern Haze, Sugluk Band and Corey Panika. (PHOTO BY EVIE NUNGAK)