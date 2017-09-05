Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Iqaluit September 05, 2017

Photo: Wearing the colours of the tundra

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
The colourful tundra will soon be covered in snow but if you're looking to enjoy a bit of northern lichen, Arctic Cotton or Mountain Sorrel all year long, then Tania Dawn of Tundramoon Designs might be a good person to call. The Iqaluit artist gathers and dries northern plants to set in colourful resin earrings and pendants. She hosted an art sale at a private residence Sept. 3 with friend and fellow jewelery make Erin Faulks. Here, potential customer Aaron Crossley gets a jump on his Christmas shopping. You can see more of Dawn's creations on her Tundramoon Designs Facebook page. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)
