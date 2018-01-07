Photo: Watch out for that wind, Iqalungmuit

Iqaluit residents better think twice before stepping outside without their snow pants: with the wind chill, temperatures remained below -50 C on Friday afternoon. The cold caused closures at the elementary schools and college, and also kept municipal waste and water trucks off the streets. Environment Canada forecasts that temperatures will rise overnight. However, winds are also expected to pick up, with gusts of up to 80 km/hr on Saturday morning, creating blizzard conditions that are forecast to continue throughout the day. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)