Photo: Walking for life, in Rankin Inlet

Students in Rankin Inlet participate in an Embrace Life Council walk Sept. 8. The walks, which have been duplicated around Nunavut this summer and fall, aim to bring people together who have been impacted by the loss of loved ones through suicide. According to the Nunavut coroner's office, Rankin Inlet, with a current population of about 2,800, lost 36 people to suicide between 1999 and 2016. (PHOTO BY AMANDA EECHERK)