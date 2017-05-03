Photo: Walk a mile in these slippers

Kugaardjuq school’s Grade 10 Fine Arts students show off their work: new hand-made slippers for the school’s Kindergarten students. When Kugaaruk’s only school was destroyed in a fire this part March, many of the students lost their indoor shoes they kept in their classrooms. With the help of Kugaardjuq teacher Margaret Inaksajak, far right, and elder Sidonie Nirlungayuk, far left, the students made 30 pairs of slippers to give to the school’s youngest students. (PHOTO BY CHERYL OLIVER)