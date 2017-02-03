Photo: Vous avez faim? Francophone Centre and Inclusion Café team up

Don Kunuk, left, an employee of Iqaluit's Inclusion Café, with Kris Blake and Pitseola Ineak, both job coaches with the café, show off the meal they helped to prepare for the Association des Francophones de Nunavut, or AFN, community lunch at the Francophone Centre Feb. 2. The lunch, back by popular demand, allows the AFN to connect with the broader community and support the Inclusion Cafe, AFN, said director Maxime Joly. All proceeds from the lunch go to the Inclusion Cafe. The Cafe's co-ordinator and head chef, Michael Lockley, said the cafe's staff and job coaches helped prepare the meal from scratch including scalloped potatoes au gratin, french onion soup, roasted ham and salad with an assortment of cookies for dessert. Joly said he hopes to offer the lunch every two weeks or so. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)