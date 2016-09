A member of the Iguarsivik School qajaq building and training program from Puvirnituq gets a close-up view of the Dara Desgagnés sealift vessel in this eastern Hudson Bay community. The vessel is now off the coast of Labrador. You can see a video of the kayakers in the bay on http://www.isuma.tv/qajaqpuv. (PHOTO BY ALAIN CLOUTIER)