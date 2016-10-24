Photo: Two more years from the men and women in red serge

Justice Minister Keith Peterson and RCMP "V" Division commander Michael Jeffrey shake hands on another two years of RCMP service in Nunavut Oct. 20. The Nunavut government and the RCMP agree every two years on something called a "directional statement." This handshake solidifies the the 2016-18 statement which, according to an Oct. 24 GN news release, identifies three areas of shared focus between the government and police: communication, communities at risk and crime reduction/prevention. "As commanding officer of 'V' Division, I am very pleased with the terms of this agreement. It will allow us as an organization to focus our efforts in concert with the areas identified by the Government of Nunavut," Jeffrey said, in the release. (HANDOUT PHOTO)