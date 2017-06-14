Photo: Tsunami, earthquake strike NW Greenland

The people of Nunavut's neighbour, Greenland, are in shock and mourning over an early June 18 tsunami that left two people seriously injured, seven slightly injured, and four people still missing on the northwestern coast of the island. Eleven houses in the village of Nuugaatsiaq, population about 100, were completely destroyed, with several swept out to sea. Greenland's Prime Minister Kim Kielsen said June 18 on Facebook that "it's hard to believe what happened last night. After the earthquake in Nuugaatsiaq we were made aware that the forces of nature can suddenly change... what happened is tragic and my thoughts are with everyone from Nuugaatsiaq." Read more on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO FROM THE GEOLOGICAL SURVEY OF DENMARK)