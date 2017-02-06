Photo: Trudeau wraps up official business in Iqaluit

Braving windchills of -42 C, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, flanked by Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami President Natan Obed in sealskin and a shivering Carolyn Bennett, the minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada, stand on the deck of Obed's house in Iqaluit for a final news conference before heading to Inuksuk High School for a public tea and bannock event. Trudeau also made an announcement during his statement, though provided no specific details: "I'm pleased to announce that our government will be taking concrete steps to address historic grievances including the ways the federal government managed TB-infected patients during the 40s to 60s. How we deal with our past, no matter how painful, will determine our ability to heal together... This is a postive step towards true reconciliation." Trudeau and the travelling Ottawa press corps are expected to depart Iqaluit tonight on their way to Yellowknife for a town hall session and meetings with Northwest Territories leaders there tomorrow. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)