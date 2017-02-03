Photo: Trudeau, Inuit leaders begin new partnership

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with Natan Obed, president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (left) and Aluki Kotierk, president of Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., (right) during a brief photo-op Feb. 9 in Iqaluit held during talks between Trudeau and ITK board members on a new Inuit-Crown structure that creates a new partnership between Inuit leaders and the federal government. "This is an important step to the partnership that I know needs to exist between the Crown and Inuit. We have many challenges but many opportunities as well," Trudeau said. Trudeau also said the meeting is an important part of the process that will lead to the creation of a new Arctic policy, which would replace the Harper government's Northern Strategy. "We’ve worked towards this moment to be able to create an Arctic policy framework, a relationship moving forward, a partnership moving forward that’s going to make a huge difference for the North yes, but for the people of the North," Trudeau said. INAC Minister Carolyn Bennett, Health Minister Jane Philpott, Families Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and Labrador MP Yvonne Jones attended the meeting also. Check Nunatsiaqonline.ca later for more on Trudeau's visit to the Arctic. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)