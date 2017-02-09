Photo: Trauma team trained and ready for travel

Clyde River's Ilisaqsivik Society has just trained a new crop of trauma counsellors and they are ready to offer services in other Baffin communities. Ilisaqsivik, a grassroots, Inuit-run service provider, offers numerous programs and services in Clyde River for everyone from new moms to elders and now they're ready to start sharing some of their expertise. The lastest group of trauma counsellors, trained from Jan. 9 to Jan. 19 and pictured here, "is prepared to travel and we have already responded to several incidents in communities this year," says Ilisaqsivik's Facebook page. "We are here to support all communities in our region so please share this information and reach out to us if you need support." (PHOTO COURTESY ILISAQSIVIK)