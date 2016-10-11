Photo: Time to take a break from school and clam up

Levina Arngak, left, and Mary Qullialuk take a break in late September from their pre-college studies to go clamming along the shores of Kangiqsujuaq. The one-year pre-college French program, offered through the Kativik School Board Adult Education and Vocational Training Services, is available to high school graduates who want to improve their language skills prior to heading to southern Quebec for college or university. (PHOTO COURTESY KATIVIK SCHOOL BOARD)