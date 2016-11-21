Photo: Time to make boots for winter

Elder Igah Palluq leads a kamik-making workshop offered by the Ilisaqsivik Society. The 30-day workshop, which began a few weeks ago, is organized by the society's elders committee and is one of their most popular programs. Ilisaqsivik is a non-profit Inuit-run organization in Clyde River that runs a variety of programs for all members of society from new moms to children, youth, men, women and elders. If you live in Clyde River, contact them to see what programs might interest you. (PHOTO COURTESY ILISAQSIVIK SOCIETY)