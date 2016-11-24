Photo: Time to hang the lights in Rankin Inlet

Winter's descending darkness brings brightness too. Rankin Inlet got into the Christmas spirit recently by hanging coloured lights from telephone poles all along the main street. But while the darkness does put local residents into winter-mode, the weather does not. Low temperatures forecast by Environment Canada for early this week in Rankin Inlet don't even dip to the minus double digits, 10 to 20 degrees warmer than usual. Normal highs and lows this time of year range between -19C and -27C. (PHOTO BY AMANDA EECHERK)